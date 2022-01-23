Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 600 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

