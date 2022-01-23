Edgewood Management LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 4.7% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edgewood Management LLC owned 2.39% of Intuitive Surgical worth $2,826,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after buying an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $214,898,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 109.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,555,000 after buying an additional 184,220 shares in the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $269.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

