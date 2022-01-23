Edgewood Management LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edgewood Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,088 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $228.08 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

