Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 49.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 59.2% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

