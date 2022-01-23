Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.