Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 67 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $213,923,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $388.30 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.84 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.60 and its 200-day moving average is $416.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

