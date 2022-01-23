Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 137.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,101,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,055,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,764 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,605,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,799,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,001,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $694.73 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $501.11 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.63. The company has a market cap of $284.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.