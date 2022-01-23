Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,124 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,791 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FDX stock opened at $244.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

