Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $95.05 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

