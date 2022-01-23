Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $570,000 Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VOD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Argus lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

