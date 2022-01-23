E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Humanigen by 192.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $759,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $215,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

HGEN opened at $2.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humanigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $162.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

