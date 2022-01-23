E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $166,000 Investment in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 86,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,013,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 104,926 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

