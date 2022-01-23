E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCTX stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $264.64 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 339.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lineage Cell Therapeutics news, SVP Gary S. Hogge sold 501,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $1,228,890.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCTX. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery.

