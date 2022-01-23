Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

