Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.46

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$35.46 and last traded at C$36.45, with a volume of 152834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DND shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$63.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$112.62 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

