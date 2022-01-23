Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser La…

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($45.91) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €48.95 ($55.62).

ETR DUE opened at €39.24 ($44.59) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.11. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.30) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.09). The business’s fifty day moving average is €39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

