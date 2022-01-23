DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)’s stock price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $30.00. The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11. 20,732 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 875,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cannonball Research began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $398,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,883 over the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

