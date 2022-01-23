DMM: Governance (DMG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $642,294.00

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $642,294.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 22.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DMM: Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMM: Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMM: Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.