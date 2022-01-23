Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Shares Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. The stock traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.70. 19,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 723,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diversey from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 66.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 281,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 6.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 86,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Diversey during the second quarter worth about $2,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.76 million. Diversey had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

