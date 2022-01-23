Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Dine Brands Global worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.06 and a 1-year high of $100.70. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

