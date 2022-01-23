Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.70.

DIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 548,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,674. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.81. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

