Dimension Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 256.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 513,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 369,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 395,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,218,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGF opened at $47.17 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.