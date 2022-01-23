Digitex Futures One Day Volume Hits $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded flat against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004464 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001014 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044519 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006225 BTC.
Digitex Futures Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “
Digitex Futures Coin Trading
Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.
