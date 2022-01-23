DigitalBridge Group, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

DBRG opened at $7.45 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

In related news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,376,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

