DG Capital Management LLC Sells 238,954 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 37.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 402,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 238,954 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 141,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 182,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 84,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $16.26 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.