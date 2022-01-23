DG Capital Management LLC Sells 17,999 Shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

DG Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) by 16.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G Squared Ascend I were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DLD Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of G Squared Ascend I by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G Squared Ascend I stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

