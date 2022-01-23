DG Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) by 3,065.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSD Acquisition were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDAU. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $254,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 81.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,067,000. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $12,625,000.

OTCMKTS:MSDAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

