Dfyn Network (DFYN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.27 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $2.27 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.83 or 0.06994118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35,624.80 or 0.99952368 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 78,275,156 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

