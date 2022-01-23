Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.
TSE:DXT opened at C$7.91 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$515.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.12%.
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
