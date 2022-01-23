Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dexterra Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$202.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$203.70 million.

DXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.45.

TSE:DXT opened at C$7.91 on Friday. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$5.72 and a twelve month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$515.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.12%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

