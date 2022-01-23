Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Increased to €5.70 by Analysts at Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.53.

DLAKY stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $8.94.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

