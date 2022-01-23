Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Börse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:DBOEY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

