Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $80.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.95% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 766.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $7,983,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,438,522 shares of company stock worth $1,128,587,712. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TA Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,466,000 after acquiring an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

