Deutsche Bank AG Sells 995 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

GWB opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 41.34% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

