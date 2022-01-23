Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,966 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,393,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,106,000 after buying an additional 134,075 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 38,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $62.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

