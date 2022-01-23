Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

