Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

LECO opened at $128.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.97 and a 200 day moving average of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.