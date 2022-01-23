Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DRMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ:DRMA opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32. Dermata Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

