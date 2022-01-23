Dennis Polk Sells 2,500 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $423,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.49, for a total value of $842,450.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $888,100.00.

Shares of CNXC opened at $169.84 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a 1 year low of $105.42 and a 1 year high of $191.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Concentrix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Concentrix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Concentrix by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.