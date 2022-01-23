Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.91

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.91 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 5.10 ($0.07). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.07), with a volume of 125,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.33 million and a P/E ratio of -51.00.

Get Dekel Agri-Vision alerts:

In related news, insider Aristide C. Achybrou bought 496,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,808.45 ($33,849.71).

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dekel Agri-Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.