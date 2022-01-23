DECOIN (DTEP) 1-Day Volume Tops $47.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0955 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DECOIN has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and $47.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007465 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 57.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000259 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001316 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 79,063,937 coins and its circulating supply is 56,258,550 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.