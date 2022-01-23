Deanna H. Lund Sells 11,377 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.97 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

