David Bernstein Sells 7,670 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CCL stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

