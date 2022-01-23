DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) Stock Price Down 21.3%

DatChat Inc (NASDAQ:DATS)’s share price dropped 21.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 8,310,195 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 11,825,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56.

DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DATS. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of DatChat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in DatChat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS)

DatChat Inc is a communication software company which gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. DatChat Inc is based in N.J.

