Darwinia Network (RING) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.32 Million

Darwinia Network (CURRENCY:RING) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Darwinia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Network has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Darwinia Network has a market cap of $13.01 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Darwinia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,633.84 or 0.99977747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00091412 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00034697 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00439284 BTC.

Darwinia Network Coin Profile

Darwinia Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2016. Darwinia Network’s total supply is 2,113,179,366 coins and its circulating supply is 513,407,350 coins. Darwinia Network’s official website is darwinia.network . Darwinia Network’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork . Darwinia Network’s official message board is medium.com/@DarwiniaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Darwinia Network is an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. “

