Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 316.7% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 132,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,934,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAR shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

DAR opened at $62.73 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

