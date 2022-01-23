Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Sells $62,000.00 in Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $88,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00.

NYSE DNMR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $455.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.52. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 102.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $676,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DNMR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

