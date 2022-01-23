CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CURO Group in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $554.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,093,104 shares of company stock valued at $19,728,035. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CURO Group by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

