CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Price Target Cut to $6.00

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of CuriosityStream stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $215.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signify Wealth purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in CuriosityStream by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

