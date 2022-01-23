Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Shares of CURLF opened at $7.60 on Friday. Curaleaf has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.