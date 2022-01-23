Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Cummins comprises about 2.3% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 69.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 10.5% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Cummins by 23.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $223.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.38 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.77 and its 200 day moving average is $230.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.50.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

